HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- As many people across the state, and even folks across the country, remember Denise D’Ascenzo, it’s a definite reminder that she truly cared about everyone she encountered.
It's part of what made her such an amazing story teller, she connected and fought for those who needed it most.
“She's an icon. She's somebody who made an enormous difference. I think she provided security, comfort, inspiration,” said Jeff Flaks, CEO of Hartford Healthcare.
Denise worked closely with Hartford Healthcare, and had a special interest in all things medical.
"Denise had a passion for medical reporting,” Flaks said.
She also hosted a weekly series on Channel 3 called Medical Rounds, and several years ago she worked on a series of half-hour specials called “Advancing Medicine,” introducing people who were benefitting from the latest medical procedures and technologies that are available in Connecticut.
“Denise was part of the Hartford Healthcare family. Countless hours spent on our campuses, meeting our patients, she invested in each patient, each story, it meant a lot to her, you could see it,” Flaks said.
One story in particular was about Colby Salerno, who spend a record amount of time in the hospital before receiving a heart transplant.
She was with him as he took some of his very first steps after his surgery.
“Denise had the ability in such an empathetic way to tell that story, and the post-script is, eventually, not only did Colby Salerno get a new heart, but today he's a practicing physician, and that was her story,” Flaks said.
She also told the story of Cherie St. Germain, a young soccer player whose life was saved by doctors after suffering a stroke.
Denise also sat down with the Andersons – Andy Anderson had kidney cancer.
She spoke with Andy's doctor who used cutting edge robotic technology to treat him.
“Her legacy will be one of service, one of community, I think her legacy will be one of real excellence and of commitment,” Flaks said. “I think she leaves an enormous imprint on the state, and one that's going to be sorely missed.”
Denise also worked closely with St. Francis Hospital on health reporting.
She witnessed the moment the parents of premature baby, Joey, got to hold him for the first time.
President of St. Francis Hospital, Dr. John Rodis released a statement saying “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Denise D’Ascenzo. Her dedication to her craft and to the people of Connecticut are unmatched. Whether she was on-air, in-person, at a charity event, or just in casual conversation, she exuded class, intelligence, and above all kindness. For those of us who have had the privilege of meeting Denise, it was a true honor. We are grateful for the opportunities we had to work with Denise over the years in her time reporting on various health-related stories. She brought a unique compassion and humility to each of her stories. Her loss is one that we are all feeling at the core. We send our heartfelt condolences to Denise’s family, friends and to the entire WFSB news team. We are praying for you.”
