HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Several laws passed through this year's legislative session.

Adult-use recreational marijuana: The bill legalizes recreational marijuana for adults age 21 and older by July 1. The law allows people to possess 1.5 ounces of marijuana. Retail sales are expected to start at the end of next year.

Sports betting: After years of trying to reach an agreement on sports betting, lawmakers passed a bill this year. The casinos are in on the action, and so is the lottery. By the end of the year, people will be able to place bets on their phones.

Sports wagering could net CT $1.5 billion annually Sports betting could be a big win for Connecticut, according to a gaming research group.

Remove religious exemption for children’s vaccines: Lawmakers voted in favor of getting rid of the religious exemption and say this will protect students from diseases. But, what does it mean if your child is one of the thousands under the exemption? Children currently in school are grandfathered in. The law goes into effect during the 2022-2023 school year.

Plastic bag ban: As a result of the ban on single-use plastic bags that will take effect on July 1, the single-use plastic bag fee will sunset as of June 30, 2021. Retailers that are collecting the fee are no longer required to collect the fee as of July 1.

Mileage tax on large tractor trailers: Lawmakers voted to pass a truck mileage tax. It was a proposal that had been taken out of the budget during negotiations and turned into its own bill. Under it, heavy weight trucks would be charged a fee per mileage.

