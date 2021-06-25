(WFSB) - Every week, we give you a daily dose of positive, uplifting stories going on in our community.
One sweet pup may have had a rough start, but he is now on the road to recovery.
Volunteers with the East Haven Animal Shelter stopped by town hall so Mayor Joseph Carfora could meet the dog whose story of survival spread quickly in the community.
This unexpected visit stopped everyone in their tracks.
The dog, which was just named 'Blue', as of yesterday, had a lot of love to give despite the love he was deprived of during his first few months of life.
Wild Birds Unlimited in Old Saybrook hosted three events this month, which featured different wildlife rehabbers in our state and it has everybody talking.
The purpose of these events are to not only bring awareness to the wildlife around us, but to show the public how vital wildlife rehabbers and volunteers are to our community and ecosystem.
Pam Meier of the nonprofit The Turtle's Back, located in Madison, kicked off the series.
She taught the audience about eight resident turtles in our state and brought 6 year-old snapping turtle Tino along for the talk, and he even came out of his shell.
Wild Birds Unlimited's latest program took place this past Saturday and featured Christine Cummings from "A Place Called Hope" in Killingworth.
One thing for certain is our kids and our animals keep us moving every day, and Father's Day was no exception.
The Meriden Humane Society shared a photo of Grover the cat leaving to go to his forever home with his new dad on Father's Day.
Not all dads had off and that is why Christina of Little Napoli Pizza dropped off some pies to officers and dispatcher at the Wolcott Police Department to let them know they were appreciated.
Darth Vader was in Mystic this past weekend reminding everyone whose father h* was.
Deviant Donuts had a special Star Wars theme menu and it was out of this world!
Mike Mancini and Carole Motycka of Wolcott both played alongside PGA tour champions earlier this year in Arizona as part of the annual Colorguard Classic golf event.
"Every one of the 81 players in the field wore a blue ribbon in their hat with the name of a survivor on it and they also received a small paper that briefly shared the story of each survivor," Carole explained.
Mike and Carole are both stage 4 colorectal cancer survivors.
"Anyone who has a colon can get colorectal cancer," says Carole.
And they were both diagnosed with it at 42 years old.
"There's a lot about this disease people are unaware of and it can attack you at any age. I always tell people know it, screen it, beat it," Carole continued.
But their stories aren't the only thing they share.
"It's beneficial for us to have the experiences we've had to help support each other through it. I'm still going through treatment. I'm still undergoing active chemotherapy, so together, we've both been patients. Now, we're survivors and we're caregivers for each other," said Mike.
They have also committed their lives to raising the awareness about this disease.
"Neither of us are shy now about talking about how it affects us in our everyday life, because we know that starting those conversations are the most important things we can do to raise awareness. It can be uncomfortable topics to talk about, but we have to break the stigma, right?" asked Carole.
"If we can save just one person with our stories, then the effort is all worth it," added Mike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.