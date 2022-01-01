WATERBURY, CT (WFSB)-- A man is killed after a fight on New Year's Day, police have arrested and charged the suspect with murder.
The fight occurred on Saturday around 12:30 a.m, that is when Waterbury Police Officers responded to a complaint of a physical disturbance at 1078 Chase Parkway.
Upon the arrival, a male party identified himself as John T. Morgan, 56, of Waterbury. He was detained outside of his residence.
Officers then located a male victim inside the residence, who was identified as Franky Lanier Hogg Jr, 46, of Waycross, GA.
Hogg was found to be unconscious and not breathing while lying on the floor in the kitchen with several significant lacerations to his head.
Hogg was pronounced as deceased by medical personnel on scene.
Waterbury Police Department investigators were able to determine that a physical altercation occurred between Hogg Jr (victim) and Morgan during which time Morgan fatally wounded Hogg Jr.
WPD investigators have charged Morgan with Murder (C.G.S 53a-54a) and he is currently being held on 1-million-dollar bond pending court arraignment.
If anyone has any information pertaining to this incident, please contact the Waterbury Police at 203- 574-6941
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.