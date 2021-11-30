HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Around 5:36 p.m. tonight Hartford Police responded to 517 Albany Avenue on a report of shots fired.
When officers arrived on scene, they quickly located a victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim is a man in his thirties. He was sent to an area hospital for treatment and he is currently in critical condition.
The Hartford Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are still investigating this incident.
Police are asking anyone with information about this case to call the Hartford Police Tip Line at (860) 722-8477
