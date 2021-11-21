WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) Waterbury Police responded to Brook Street in Waterbury on a weapons complaint at 1:29 a.m.
Upon further investigation, police determined there was a crime scene on Brook Street.
Police were then notified that the victim of this incident was just dropped off at St. Mary’s Hospital Emergency Room. The victim had a gunshot wound to his chest.
The victim is a 35-years-old man.
The man is currently in critical condition.
This is active investigation. Waterbury Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.
Anyone with information can contact Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.