EASTON (CT) - Police are investigating a man's death Friday night.
According to police, officers were called to a Redding Road address on the report of an unresponsive person.
When officers arrived at the scene, a 63-year-old male was dead in the residence.
Based on the conditions inside of the residence, the State Police Western District Major Crime Unit was called to assist in processing the scene.
The States Attorneys Office was also contacted and is assisting
Stay with Eyewitness News for updates as soon as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.