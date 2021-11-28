HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Around 11:56 p.m. last night, Hartford Police officers responded to Flatbush Avenue on the I-84 on ramp to a report of shots fired.
While police were on the scene, a man in his fifties arrived at an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
The man was shot after being involved in a minor car accident.
The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.
This is an active investigation. Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.