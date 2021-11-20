HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Earlier this morning, Hartford Police responded to 768 Maple Avenue on a shot spotter activation.
Police were searching the scene when a gunshot wound victim arrived at a local hospital for treatment. The victim was a man in his forties, and he suffered from several gunshot wounds.
The Hartford Police Department is still investigating this incident.
Stay with Channel 3 as we learn more about this developing story.
