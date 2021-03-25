HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The warm temperature trend will continue for another day.
After a warm day with temperatures reaching the 70s in many spots across the state on Thursday, another day of unseasonably warm weather is on tap for Friday.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said Thursday evening will be dry, but showers will develop after midnight.
Patchy fog is also possible.
Scattered showers will move across the state Friday morning, but the afternoon will be partly sunny.
"A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon, but the greatest risk for strong to severe thunderstorms will be to our north and west," DePrest said.
A cold front will sweep through the state on Friday afternoon, but before it arrives it'll be humid.
DePrest said highs will range from the 60s at the coast on Friday, to the lower 70s inland.
The record high for the greater Hartford area for March 26 is 74 degrees, set in 1922. The record high for Bridgeport is 70 degrees, set in 1954.
It’ll get windy by Friday evening, with winds possibly gusting 40-50 mph.
The National Weather Service has issued a windy advisory for the state.
Cooler and drier air will usher into the state by Friday night, as temperatures dip into the low-to-middle 40s.
The first half of the weekend is looking good.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and cooler, with temperatures in the upper-50s and low-60s. The wind will also be calmer.
Sunday looks cloudy with rain becoming likely, especially through the afternoon/evening hours.
Highs will only reach the 50s.
Next week appears to start out chilly, but dry with temperatures in the 40s for Monday. They may warm back into the 60s by mid-week.
Read the complete Technical Discussion by clicking here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, download the Ch. 3 app here.
