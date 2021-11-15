NEW HAVEN, CT – A fire in New Haven over the weekend turned out to be fatal. Emergency personnel received a call at 5:20 a.m. on November 13 from a medical alert button.
The only one engine was sent as is protocol for calls from emergency buttons. Upon arriving at the scene, the fire department discovered a structure fire.
A woman was found on the second floor of the home. The fire started in the kitchen on the first floor. She was then sent to the hospital where she passed away from her injuries. Police believe she was 95 years old but not confirm her age.
Connecticut State Police, New Haven Police Department and the fire marshal are investigating this fire.
