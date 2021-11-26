NEW BRITAIN (WFSB) – Something’s Brewing heads to New Britain to check on Alvarium Beer Company’s newest expanded event space.
Taylor Ouellette joined Courtney Zieller to talk about the space which was recently completed.
“It took us a while to kind of get this up and running,” Ouellette said. “We were also doing this at the same time as our brew house, so it did take us about seven months to kind of finish the build-out of this.”
Ouellette said the new space allows the brewery to host parties and other larger events and said they are booked into the beginning of 2022.
“We have a select few dates left in December, but we’ve been running for three events a week, so, it’s been-- it’s been a busy time in here,” she said. “We do a lot of baby showers, we do a lot of rehearsal dinners, a lot of birthday parties, I have a 21st birthday party coming’ up this weekend.”
Nick Palermo, the head brewer joined Zieller next to speak about the beers the brewery is producing.
“We’re making a lot of beers, doing a lot of production,” Palermo said. “We’ve been changing a lot here, we’ve got about five times our brew house capacity. We’ve got small sap, but we really try really hard to work on everything we can to make this beer as good as possible all the time.”
Palermo first spoke about a double IPA – Supa Phresh which is a kicked up version of the brewery’s flagship IPA, Phresh.
“It’s got a little bit more body and mouth feel. Some good notes of papaya and orange zest. It’s really just a better, bigger version of Phresh,” Palermo said.
Glued was the next beer Palermo and Zieller spoke about. The beer is another double IPA coming in around 8 percent ABV.
“It’s another double IPA we do with mosaic and Simcoe hops. It’s a little bit more berry and resinous notes to it, but it’s got sticky, good mouth feel. You really want to enjoy this beer slowly, because it’s - it’s pretty sticky.
Crumble, a pastry sour was the next beer the two spoke about.
“This is another pastry-style sour we do with peach, plum, and blackberry, so we actually use a little bit of cream cheese powder in there, too, to give it some more consistency, kind of like your cheesecake, as long-- as well as some graham crackers, some cinnamon, some vanilla,” Palermo said. “We pound a lot of stuff in here, because when you drink your desserts, you really want to get all that flavor in there.”
Lastly was a special beer that pays homage to the brewery’s brewhouse dog.
“Yeah, this is a very special beer for us. It’s a bizarre brewery dog-griffin, golden retriever that was here, we lost him two years ago, and it’s a Vienna lager, it’s out in cans now, for the first time,” Co-founder Brian Bugnacki said. “We also bought a constellation, so you can find him with this star registration app. Can always find Griffy in the sky.”
Cheers!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.