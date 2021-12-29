EAST HAVEN, CT(WFSB)– The East Haven Fire Department Chief Matt Marcarelli and Fire Marshal Charles Miller are warning people about of the latest TikTok trend called “The Whoosh Bottle Experiment”.
This is after a town youth was burned while attempting the latest social media craze.
This experiment involves the use of alcohol and a bottle which is ignited and creates a “whoosh”.
On Dec. 28th, East Haven Fire Department responded to a call for burns and later learned that the child had been burned while imitating a TikTok experiment.
The child and is now being treated at the Bridgeport Hospital Burn Center after being transferred from Yale Children’s Hospital.
The Fire Chief reminds the public that fire is not a toy, “This could easily have led to a fatality as well as a major fire in the house,” said the Chief. “Alcohol is a volatile flammable liquid and can act as an accelerant.”
Fire Marshal Charles Miller will be reaching out to the East Haven Public Schools to make sure that kids are aware of the potential dangers associated with fire and this latest social media danger.
“Take a few minutes to talk to your children about the dangers of playing with ignitable liquids and matches and monitor what they are watching,” said Fire Marshal Miller. “This experiment when done incorrectly can cause severe burns that can permanently scar an individual.”
