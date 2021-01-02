HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A storm that brought a wintry mix and rain to the state overnight left some slick spots early Saturday morning.
It was a foggy start to the weekend, but Saturday will turn nicer and mild, with highs ranging from the upper 40s to mid-50s along the coast by the afternoon.
"To put that in perspective, our normal high temperature for Hartford on January 2nd is 35 degrees, so we will be about 15 degrees higher than normal," Meteorologist Lorin Richardson said.
There will be a brisk wind in the afternoon that will gust to over 30mph at times.
A coastal storm is on tap to end the weekend.
Futurecast shows snow will move into the state later in the afternoon on Sunday.
Highs on Sunday should range from the upper-30s to low-40s and cool to between 30 and 35 degrees by the time the precipitation arrives.
Snow will linger into Monday morning, making the morning commute tricky.
Models show some scattered wintry precipitation & snow for the early morning hours.
"Right now overall, we are forecasting 1-4 inches for most of the state but could see anywhere from a coating of snow for the southeast portion of our state to the potential for 4 inches or more in Litchfield County," Richardson said.
Skies appear to remain mostly cloudy by Monday afternoon.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
