HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The last weekend of November is looking good, but a storm system will bring heavy rain and gusty wind to kick off the work week.
Clouds will clear Saturday, and temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s. Much of the same on Sunday, with plenty of sunshine.
Channel 3 is launching an Early Warning Weather Alert ahead of a storm system that will move into the state Monday afternoon.
“As of now, we can expect rain to start by the afternoon and it'll be heavy at times through the evening, also into the overnight hours,” Meteorologist Scot Haney said Saturday morning.
The wind will also intensify, and gusts could top 40 mph.
Temperatures, however, could reach or exceed 60 degrees on Monday.
“Tuesday, with the system getting cut off from the flow aloft, it slowly exits/meanders to our north,” Haney said. “Because of this, there could be scattered showers, but also intervals of sunshine.”
At this point, the models aren’t agreeing on how much rain will fall, but Channel 3 meteorologists will keep an eye on this and keep you posted.
The rest of the week appears dry, with an increasing amount of sunshine.
Read the full Technical Discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, download the Ch. 3 app here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.