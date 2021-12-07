WFSB – Nineteen-year-old Christopher Jesus Constanzo was charged for kidnapping a sixteen-year-old.
The initial kidnapping was stopped on December 2 at the U.S. border with Canada on I-89.
Constanzo abducted and sexually assaulted the victim in Connecticut before driving toward the U.S. border crossing in Vermont.
Constanzo stopped at a convenience store in Vermont where he takes the victim out of the trunk and puts her in the back seat of a green 2007 Toyota Camry. He then continues driving to the border.
Store surveillance shows a man believed to be Constanzo at the counter around 3:40 a.m. on December 2.
When he arrived at the border, Canadian authorities denied his entry and ordered him to return to the United States.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers then separated Constanzo and the victim for questioning.
It was then the victim said she was being held against her will and was sexually assaulted. The victim told officials she met Constanzo at Stillwater Pond State Park in Torrington on December 1. This is when he sexually assaults her, puts her in the trunk of her 2007 Camry, and restrained her with a shoelace.
At some point during the night, Constanzo took the victim out of the trunk and sexually assaulted her again.
Constanzo reportedly told the victim to “act normal” and “go along with the story” as they approached the border.
He told Canadian border Services Agency officials that the victim was his siter and they were going to Canada to visit friends. However, because they did not have COVID tests, they were denied entry.
Officials say that Constanzo is the subject of another pending sexual assault investigation that happened earlier this year.
Constanzo is charged with kidnapping which has a 25-year minimum sentence, and a maximum life sentence. The penalties for this case will be stronger because the victim is a minor.
This matter is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Customs and border Protection, the Vermont State Police, and the Torrington Police Department.
For more information about Project Safe Childhood, click here.
To report cases of child exploitation, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.