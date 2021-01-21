NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – The pandemic is taking its toll on a number of small businesses, especially restaurants.
In the Elm City, they’re celebrating the opening of three new food venues, all of which took a chance during some pretty challenging times.
On Upper State Street in New Haven’s East Rock neighborhood, there are a number of well-known spots to grab a bite to eat and the list keeps growing after a few more opened during the pandemic.
“I love the neighborhood. It’s a great neighborhood, everybody supports each other,” said Cheryl Consiglio, the Neighborhood Café.
Serving up breakfast and lunch six days a week, Cheryl Consiglio is banking on that support for her Neighborhood Café, which she opened in the middle of a pandemic.
“I figured, why not. We are home through COVID, saw other restaurants opening and they were doing well, so I wanted to come back,” Consiglio said.
Consiglio isn’t alone. On Thursday afternoon, the city celebrated three relatively new food venues, by holding ribbon cuttings.
“Amazing we can do this in a pandemic and just wanted to congratulate Cheryl, the Consiglio family, taking a huge risk at this time, but betting on New Haven and betting on the future,” said Mayor Justin Elicker.
Just across the street, Munchies, which serves up subs and late night take out, had to close down for a few weeks due to a small fire, but owners say they will be back.
Up the block, Provisions on State Street, a local butcher shop and grocery store, which opened up just before holidays, filled a long vacant storefront.
Emily Mingrone and Shane McGowan, the owners, decided to try something new after noticing plenty of people were looking to cook at home.
“We just took a chance, we knew it was a risky time to do anything, but we had a lot of faith in this neighborhood and ourselves honestly,” McGowan said.
It hasn’t been easy. Across the state, roughly 600 restaurants closed in 2020 due to the pandemic. Just in New Haven, there are 6,000 people still out of work.
According to New Haven’s Economic Development Administrator, dozens of new small businesses have opened up in the city within the last year, including a number of restaurants and food venues.
To help businesses like these, the city is really pushing its EAT New Haven Campaign. It’s a website where people can buy gift cards to a number of Elm City restaurants, along with seeing which ones are offering take out and delivery during the pandemic.
