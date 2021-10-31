Police lights siren generic
TRUMBULL, CT (WFSB) – Route 15 in Trumbull is closed between exits 48 and 49s because of a crash earlier today, October 31. A pedestrian was hit, and police closed the road to investigate.

Connecticut State Police are urging drivers to use different routes.

