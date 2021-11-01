(WFSB) – A car was stolen from the Global Gas Station in Putnam over the weekend. A 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Rhode Island plate, 1AJ837 was stolen out of the parking lot Saturday, October 30. The color of the car was described by police as a tan/gold.
The driver left the keys in the ignition with the car running and the doors locked. A person walking by jumped in the car and drove off.
The car was then crashed at the intersection of Railroad Street and Bollers Street as it was leaving the area. The car crashed into a stone wall causing damage to the wall.
Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Officer Kyle Maheu at 860-928-6565, or at the Putnam Police website, here. Tips can be called into 860-963-0000.
