NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Bella Vista, a senior citizen home in New Haven, is dealing with a massive power outage. The Director of Emergency Operations, Rick Fontana, says there is a shelter in place until the power is restored. Fontana reports that sixteen emergency personnel from UI were on the scene since last night.
Fontana says residents are not completely stranded though. A generator is used for elevators, fire safety systems, and on emergency plug.
This outage was due to an underground electrical cable failure.
There are approximately 350 units without power. There has been a total of six medical/welfare check calls since yesterday.
The building lost power yesterday, October 30, at 4:00 pm.
