(WFSB) – Connecticut’s labor shortage has still not let up, and it is impacting restaurants across the state. One restaurant in Wallingford restaurant will close for good if they cannot fill two positions by Sunday. Tap and Vine currently only has one cook according to owner Hector Samuel.
“I’ve been in the restaurant industry for 45 years and it’s always been my dream to own a restaurant,” Samuel says. He has owned and operated Tap and Vine for five of those years.
“We’ve been short staffed in the kitchen since the pandemic. We need four cooks to run properly. We’ve had three most of the time,” Samuel explained.
Samuel is looking to hire a line cook and a chef by Sunday to stay open. He says it has taken them about three months to fill open positions. They could close for a few weeks if they have people in the pipeline, but Samuel says he cannot pay his staff indefinitely to be off.
He has hope, but he’s being realistic.
“It’s been a lot of fun to have our little spot in Wallingford and to have touched so many people,” Samuel says.
Samuel is asking anyone interested in cooking to give the restaurant a call.
