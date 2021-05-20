NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- First responders across the state stood in solidarity to remember fallen New Haven Firefighter Ricardo Torres Jr.
Firefighters from all across the state said their farewell during Torres’ funeral procession on Thursday.
The love and support never wavered as his procession arrived in Hartford from New Haven.
Fire departments across the state honored Torres in a rolling tribute on overpasses along I-91.
Firefighters lined up on Rock Hill Road in Wallingford and West Street in Rocky Hill.
Channel 3’s Drone 3 captured an aerial view above Bassett Road in North Haven.
The images were powerful and show just how much reverence fire and police have Torres.
“We’ll turn out for something like this, a tragedy such as a firefighter losing his life, a young firefighter,” said Stamford’s Assistant Fire Chief Robert Morris.
Throughout the day first responders paid their respects in many ways, and some even traveled from afar to say farewell.
“We, along with all the brothers and sisters of the fire service, are just here to support, support a department that’s going through thought times, support something that’s bigger than us as individuals,” said Firefighter Roger Davis, from Austin, TX.
During the route, people were in awe of the moment, thinking of the Torres family.
"We’re a big family. We’re a big family and we support each other. I saw a there were officers, firefighters from Austin, that came out and showed support, so it was nice," said Giselle Gamble, of Hartford.
"This is a man who’s given his life and his family has also given and so now we’re all here to say thank you," said Sabrina Christiansen, of Hartford.
