FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A school bus crashed into a tree on Mount Laurel Road near Stroll Rock Common in Fairfield on Tuesday.
The crash occurred just before 3 p.m.
The bus was carrying four Fairfield school kids at the time of the crash.
Two students and the bus driver were injured and sent to Bridgeport Hospital.
The two kids sustained facial injuries, whereas the bus driver's injuries are currently unknown.
The engine of the bus then caught fire. First responders at the scene put out the fire.
The cause of this crash is currently unknown and investigators are on the scene investigating.
Police are working with the school safety unit and Fairfield Public Schools to cooperate with parents.
Stay with Channel 3 as this story develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.