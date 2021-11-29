TRUMBULL, CT (WFSB) – Trumbull Police responded to the scene of a one-car crash on Old Town Road earlier today.
This crash resulted in the death of a Bridgeport man and serious injuries to his passenger. The driver was a 69-year-old man, and his passenger was his 62-year-old wife.
The couple was driving a silver Toyota. They were traveling southbound on Quarry Road where they drove through the intersection, crossed over to Old Town Road, and collided head-on with a bridge support.
Around 3:00 p.m. Trumbull Police received several 911 calls reporting the accident. Officers arrived at the scene and provided medical aid to both the driver and passenger.
Trumbull EMS arrived and assisted with treatment before sending the man to Bridgeport Hospital and the woman to St. Vincent's hospital.
The woman sustained serious injuries while her husband died as a result of his injuries.
The Trumbull Center Fire Department responded and assisted with securing the scene.
The Trumbull and Fairfield Police Department's Traffic Divisions are currently investigating this incident.
The victims' identities are being withheld while police notify their family.
