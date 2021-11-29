TRUMBULL, CT (WFSB) – Trumbull Police are on the scene of a one-car crash on Old Town Road near the Route 25 highway overpass.
Those involved in this accident has serious injuries.
The roadway in this area will be closed for several hours. Old Town Road will be closed between White Plains Road and Sylvan Avenue until further notice.
