WFSB – A person was injured in a shooting at Foxwoods.
The shooting happened around 10:00 p.m. on December 11 in the Fox Tower garage according to Foxwoods officials.
The suspect ran from the scene after the shooting. The victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.
Foxwood officials say their team member’s and guest’s safety is paramount.
Foxwoods officials are currently working with State and Tribal law officials on this active investigation.
