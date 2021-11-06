BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – Shots were fired on the 2400 block of Main Street in Bridgeport. Police arrived on the scene following multiple reports of a shooting in that area. However, when they showed up, they found shell casings but no victim at the scene.
Following that incident, St. Vincent’s Medical Center contacted Bridgeport Police after a gunshot wound victim was dropped off at the ER. The victim of this shooting died because of his injuries. Police have now ruled the incident a homicide.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Stay with Channel 3 as more details become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.