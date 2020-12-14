HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- While a slushy storm arrived on Monday for parts of the state, all eyes were on a potential big midweek storm.
In the meantime, meteorologist Mark Dixon said Connecticut is on the northern fringe of Monday's storm system.
"We’ll see rain, snow, a wintry mix through [Monday] afternoon," Dixon said. "Accumulations will be minor. A coating to perhaps an inch or 2 in some of the higher elevations. Temps will remain steady in the 30s."
Temperatures for Monday are a stark contrast to Sunday's record-breaking 60-degree temperatures.
The thermometer dips into the 20s Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Tuesday during the day will feature highs in the 30s to near 40 degrees under a mostly sunny sky.
The next storm system moves into the state on Wednesday.
"Timing-wise, snow should start after sunset Wednesday," Dixon said. "Now, depending on what model one looks at, it could end either Thursday morning OR Thursday afternoon."
Dixon said the track and duration will dictate how much snow the state gets. However, he said a plowable amount is likely.
"The wind will also increase Wednesday night into Thursday morning," he said.
Temperatures may stay below freezing over interior portions of the state for both days.
Friday and Saturday appear to be fair and cold.
"The weekend features chilly weather," Dixon said. "While dry Saturday, some rain/snow showers may be possible Sunday."
