ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Enfield Police were called to 38 Thompson Court after a man broke in armed with a gun. Investigators identified the suspect as Brandon Blanks, 36, of 95 Pendleton Avenue, Springfield. Homeowners let him enter the apartment with the intent of taking the apartment of another resident. When he entered the apartment, Blanks pointed the pistol at one victim and pointed the gun menacingly at the other.
Victims and witnesses say that Blanks had a semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine, which he pointed at the victim.
When police searched his home and car, they found two more loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistols. Police took both guns. One gun which had a thirty-round magazine, only had 24 bullets.
Police also found four hundred four hundred bags of Heroin/Fentanyl, seventy-two grams of crack cocaine, eight opiate pills, and $100 in cash.
Blanks was arrested and charged with sale of a narcotics substance, criminal use of a weapon, breach of peace, criminal possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment, unlawful restraint, possession of a weapon in a car, assault, threatening, carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of a controlled substance, illegal sale of prescription drugs, and illegal possession of a large capacity magazine.
Blanks was held on $900,000 bail. He will appear in court tomorrow, November 3.
Latisha Krassler, 35, of Springfield was also arrested and charged with possession of a weapon in a car. Krassler was released on $2,000 bond and will appear in court on January 11, 2022.
The victim suffered minor physical injury as a result of this incident.
