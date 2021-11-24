STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police were looking for a Stamford man, Shin Maeno who was reported missing by his wife and coworker on November 18, 2021.
On November, 17, Maeno had a disagreement with his wife and was reportedly very upset. He told his coworker that he would be working from home the rest of the day.
He never returned home.
He was last seen leaving his coworker’s friend’s apartment at around 12:00 on the 17. Maeno was seen walking in the area of West Redding near Long Ridge Road/Simpaug Turnpike.
The missing person’s report was filed the very next day on Thursday, the 18.
His car information and his pedigree were logged in the NCIC.
On Friday, November 19, Redding Police found his car at approximately 10:00am near the West Redding Railroad Station. The car was found abandoned.
At approximately 1:00 p.m. on November 23, 28-year-old was found dead in a wooded area of Redding, CT. Connecticut State Police Search and Rescue Unit found Maeno.
Maeno was found 100 yards into a wooded area off of Sidecut Road/Simpaug Turnpike.
Police say there are no signs of foul play but an investigation is still active. Maeno was transported to the State Medical Examiner's Office, pending an autopsy.
For any additional questions or inquiries, contact Captain Diedrich Hohn or Officer Robert Daly at (203) 977-4639.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.