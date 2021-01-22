HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A storm-free but frigid weekend is on tap.
After a relatively mild day on Friday, a blast of much colder air ushers into the state overnight.
Temperatures will dip into the teens and lower 20s by dawn Saturday, and the wind chill will be in the single digits and teens.
While the weekend will be fairly bright, the combined cold and wind will be the big headline, as temperatures are only expected to peak in the 20s.
“The wind will make it feel even colder, the worst comes Saturday night into Sunday morning. That’s when wind chill values go to near, perhaps below zero (especially inland),” Meteorologist Mark Dixon said.
Sunday will be bright and sunny, but highs will only range from 28 to 35 degrees, with wind chills in the teens during the day.
“The wind will diminish Sunday night under a mainly clear sky. The result will be a very cold night with lows ranging from 8-18 across the state,” Dixon said.
Next week starts out dry and seasonably cold.
“A storm will move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast Monday night and Tuesday, then it will move straight out to sea,” Dixon said.
The storm is still several days away, but guidance models are keeping most of the snow to the south of New England.
