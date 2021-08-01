Viewer shows the aftermath after a couple of vehicles were stolen from a showroom in Stratford.

STRATFORD, CT (WFSB)— Early Sunday morning, Blasius South Dealership fell victim to a robbery.

The showroom doors were smashed, and three cars were stolen.

$120,000 was lost plus the damages done to the showroom.

This is still under investigation, for any information call Stratford Police.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

