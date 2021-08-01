STRATFORD, CT (WFSB)— Early Sunday morning, Blasius South Dealership fell victim to a robbery.
The showroom doors were smashed, and three cars were stolen.
$120,000 was lost plus the damages done to the showroom.
This is still under investigation, for any information call Stratford Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.