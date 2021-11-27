WFSB- An accident on I-91 northbound caused the highway's 47E off ramp to shut down yesterday.
The tractor trailer was driving on I-91 North by the Exit 47E off ramp in Enfield.
The vehicle was traveling in a single designated travel lane.
While making a right curve in the roadway, the driver failed to stay in the lane.
The tractor trailer crossed over into the left shoulder and into the grass.
The trailer was not able to stay upright and rolled over onto the driver's side.
The driver was issued an infraction for failing to maintain lane and traveling too fast for conditions.
