EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Many may be wondering what it’s like to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
So, Channel 3 went to those in the know, who shared their experiences from the moments they received their shots and throughout the days after getting them, via a video diary.
Recently at the drive-thru vaccine clinic at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Cecil Reid was in line to get his first shot the day after his 79th birthday.
A few minutes after he got his shot, Channel 3 asked him how he was feeling.
“So far, I'm alright so far,” he responded.
In a video diary documenting the following three days, Reid said he had experienced a bit of a sore arm.
A similar experience for 83-year-old Peter Brunone, who was skeptical about getting the shot, but willing.
“I believe we need to do this to find out, but I think it will work,” Brunone said.
Judy Longhi, 79, said while she didn’t experience any reactions at first, she heard others have.
Dr. James Mazo, regional medical director of Occupational Health and Safety at Trinity Health of New England explained what the most common reactions are among patients, saying “You will experience some arm soreness. And that can be either immediate and that pain and soreness could last several days."
On top of that, some could experience redness or itching at the shot area.
A day later, the folks who volunteered to share their experiences with Channel 3 weighed in on how they were feeling.
“The day after I had my vaccine, I had no serious after effects. I kind of work up dizzy and tired. Got up this morning and had a lot of energy. My arm was a little bit sore,” Brunone explained.
Reid said he didn’t have any soreness at all.
Longhi said the shot site became a little sore afterwards, but it went away.
By day two, Reid had gone out for a walk and said he was feeling alright.
Brunone also gave an update, saying “The side effects are not noticeable. I did feel tired for being out most of the day. I took a nap and this morning I woke up full of energy.”
Longhi said any soreness had gone away and she was ready for the Super Bowl.
The final day of Channel 3’s video diary with these volunteers, none expressed any severe reactions to the vaccine.
“This is third day after I got my vaccine and as far as I can tell there are no side effects. I'm doing pretty well for any 83-year-old,” Brunone said.
Doctors said those are the most common results that they are seeing. They also say the shot is not just safe, but effective.
“Safe and very effective. We're talking about 95 percent effective,” Mazon said.
More information about the state's vaccine rollout can be found on its website here.
