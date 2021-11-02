WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury Police officers responded to a domestic disturbance at the Brass Mill Mall yesterday, November 1. Officers identified Alexander Bowen, 21, as one of the people involved. Investigators found that Bowen was carrying a stolen 9mm “Glock Model 43” gun.
Bowen was wanted for outstanding warrants and was charged with charges relating to the outstanding warrant, the domestic incident and the gun violations.
He was officially charged with failure to appear, criminal possession of a firearm/ammunition, stealing firearms, illegal transfer of pistol, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal sale/purchase of a large capacity magazine, criminal possession of a pistol/revolver, breach of peace, and assault.
Bowen was held on a $150,000 bail by Waterbury police. Bowen appeared in court earlier this morning, November 2.
(2) comments
So - the gun laws in CT are working?? He’s carrying an stollen, illegal gun, he’s not licensed, a high capacity magazine (the Glock 43 only takes a 6 round magazine, but he had a Glock mag that took 15+ from another model Glock 9mm). So law abiding citizens carry and obey the law (just as they did prior to the ridiculous changes) and criminals still ignore it (just as criminals ignore all laws). The Democrat run legislature is comically flawed. There was another article yesterday with a similar criminal, carrying similarly illegals firearms, and high capacity magazines. When the press conferences were held after new guns laws went into affect, the Democrats said we were “now safer”. Hooray! Ch 3 - how about investigating that??
So you left both the fob and the Glock in your car?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.