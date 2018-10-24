(WFSB) - There may be a winner.
A winning ticket for the $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot was sold in South Carolina.
The winning numbers were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5. No details on exactly where the winning ticket was sold were immediately available.
Lottery officials said they are trying to track down the ticket holder.
Mega Millions said the jackpot was the largest in U.S. history.
The estimated cash value is about $913 million or the winner can have it shelled out over 29 years.
Tickets had to match all five white balls and the yellow Mega ball to claim the total victory.
Eight tickets were sold in California that matched five out of the six numbers.
In Connecticut, three tickets won $30,000.
The Powerball drawing, which is also fairly large at a cool $620 million, is Wednesday night.
Recently, a $1 million winning ticket for that game was sold in Prospect.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage.
