(WFSB) - Children are four times more likely to get hit by a car on Halloween than any other day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
AAA sought to remind parents of young trick-or-treaters to take extra precautions on Wednesday night.
It also warned drivers to be on the lookout.
“What’s really scary about Halloween is the number of distracted ‘pedestrians’ running around in the dark, often wearing costumes that provide limited visibility," said Amy Parmenter, spokesperson for AAA in greater Hartford. "And, given that Halloween falls mid-week this year, the intersection of trick-or-treaters and commuters, both likely anxious to get where they are going, is cause for concern."
AAA cited the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in saying that Halloween is consistently one of the top three days for pedestrian injuries and fatalities.
According to University of Connecticut crash data, at least 10 pedestrians were struck by vehicles on Oct. 31 last year, including two 10-year-old children.
Halloween night is also statistically a dangerous evening for drunk driving. Nearly 40 percent of crashes that night involve a drunk driver.
AAA offered some safety tips:
Motorists
- Slow down in residential neighborhoods and obey all traffic signs and signals. Drive at least 5 mph below the posted speed limit to give yourself extra time to react to children who may dart into the street.
- Look for children crossing the street. They may not be paying attention to traffic and may cross the street mid-block or between parked cars.
- Carefully enter and exit driveways and alleys.
- Turn your headlights on to make yourself more visible – even in the daylight.
- Broaden your scanning by looking for children left and right into yards and on front porches.
Parents
- Make sure Halloween costumes are flame-retardant and light in color to improve visibility.
- Be bright at night – wear retro-reflective tape on costumes and on treats buckets.
- Wear disguises that don’t obstruct vision, and avoid facemasks. Instead, use nontoxic face paint. Also, watch the length of billowy costumes to help avoid tripping.
- Ensure any props are flexible and blunt-tipped to avoid injury from tripping or horseplay.
- Ask an adult or older child to supervise children under age 12.
- Instruct children to travel only in familiar areas and along established routes.
- Teach children to stop only at well-lit houses and to never to enter a stranger’s home or garage.
- Review trick-or-treating safety precautions, including pedestrian and traffic safety rules.
Trick-or-Treaters
- Stay on sidewalks and avoid walking in streets if possible.
- If there are no sidewalks, walk on the left side of the road, facing traffic.
- Look both ways and listen for traffic before crossing the street.
- Cross streets only at the corner, and never cross between parked vehicles or mid-block.
- Trick-or-treat in a group if someone older cannot go with you.
- Tell your parents where you are going.
- Carry a flashlight containing fresh batteries, and place it face down in the treats bucket to free up one hand. Never shine flashlights into the eyes of oncoming drivers.
