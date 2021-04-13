HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The rise in car thefts has been an ongoing problem all across the state.
In fact, according to the latest statistics provided by the National Insurance Crime Bureau, Connecticut saw a 42% increase in stolen vehicles in 2020 as compared to 2019, AAA said.
AAA also said the annual State Police 'Crime in Connecticut' report indicates that almost 6,000 vehicles were stolen in 2019, which would suggest more than 8,500 vehicles were stolen in 2020.
“This data matches the increase in AAA Insurance claims for stolen vehicles almost exactly,” says Sonia Medina, spokesperson for AAA Insurance in Greater Hartford. "Our cars are one of our biggest financial expenses, so having car insurance with comprehensive coverage is one way to protect that investment. Never leaving your keys in the car is another."
Police departments across the state continue to remind drivers to lock their vehicles, and to take their keys out of the car.
According to AAA Insurance, the average claim in 2020 was almost $7,000 per vehicle.
AAA Insurance Tips for protecting your car against theft:
- Never leave your keys in the vehicle – the convenient ‘keyless’ feature is not only convenient for the car owner, it’s convenient for the thief who can steal your car with the touch of a button.
- Lock your car – even without the keys, thieves are more likely to steal a car left unlocked
- Park your vehicle in a garage or a well-lit area – at home, at the mall or on the road, always try to park in an area where suspicious activity would be noticeable.
- Keep valuables out of sight
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.