HARTFORD, CT (October 20, 2020) - Connecticut has seen a higher rate of deadly crashes in 2020 that involve teens, despite teen drivers being in far fewer crashes.
AAA reported on Tuesday that number of people on Connecticut’s roadways being killed in crashes involving teen drivers was actually near the same, even slightly higher, than in years past. The statistics came despite several months of little-to-no traffic on the roadways due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
AAA analyzed University of Connecticut crash data for the previous five years and the preliminary crash data this year, which indicated that there were on average through mid-October almost 9,500 crashes a year involving teen drivers. That's compared to this year when there were just over 5,700 crashes involving teen drivers over the same time period. Yet, according to the analysis, the number of fatal crashes, 20, involving a teen driver was slightly higher than the average number of fatalities involving teen drivers in the past five years through Oct. 16.
“We know that, in general, there has been a sharp increase in speeding this year," said Amy Parmenter, spokesperson for AAA Greater Hartford. "Add to that the inexperience of teen drivers and it is no surprise that these numbers tell a tragic story."
With that in mind, AAA sought to remind parents to take opportunities to talk to their teens about the risks of the roadway and suggested that, with this week being National Teen Driver Safety Week, it would be just the right time to initiate those conversations.
Connecticut teen crash data as of 10/16:
- 20 people have been killed this year in crashes involving a teen driver
- In most cases, those killed in the crashes were not the teen drivers
- About 5,700 crashes this year involving a teen driver as compared to an average of 9,450 in the previous five years through Oct. 16
“It is important to note that more often than not, when a teen driver is involved in a fatal crash, he or she is not usually the victim," Parmenter said. "This is an issue that impacts everyone on our roadways."
AAA offered teen safe driving tips for parents:
- Talk with teens early and often about abstaining from dangerous behavior behind the wheel, such as speeding, impairment and distracted driving
- Teach by example, and minimize distractions and other risky behavior when driving
- Establish a parent-teen driving agreement that sets family rules for teen drivers
- Conduct at least 50 hours of supervised practice driving with their teen
