HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- AAA is warning drivers about the increased risk for car accidents following daylight saving time.
While most enjoy the extra hour of sleep, the evening commute will be darker and car crashes more than double from 5-6 p.m. during the days and weeks immediately following daylight saving time.
In a press release, AAA said “Specifically, AAA analysis of UConn Crash Data indicates that last year the number of crashes across Connecticut between 5 and 6pm more than doubled – in fact, there were 2-and-a-half times as many - in the two weeks following the time change compared to the two weeks prior. Crashes jumped from just over 320 before, to almost 840 after.”
Last year, a pedestrian in South Glastonbury was struck and killed during the afternoon hours days after day light saving time.
AAA offers the following Tips for Drivers during the adjustment period:
• Slow down.
• Eliminate distractions.
• Drive defensively.
• Turn on your headlights to become more visible during early morning and evening hours.
• Keep vehicle headlights and windows (inside and out) clean.
• Do not use high beams when other cars or pedestrians are around.
• Yield the right of way to pedestrians in crosswalks and do not pass vehicles stopped at crosswalks.
Watch for Me CT offers these Tips for Pedestrians and Bicyclists
• Cross only at intersections. Look left, right and left again and only cross when it is clear. Do not jaywalk.
• Cross at the corner - not in the middle of the street or between parked cars.
• Avoid walking in traffic where there are no sidewalks or crosswalks. If you have to walk on a road that does not have sidewalks, walk facing traffic.
• Evaluate the distance and speed of oncoming traffic before you step out into the street.
• Wear bright colors or reflective clothing if you are walking or biking near traffic at night. Carry a flashlight when walking in the dark.
• Avoid listening to music or make sure it is at a low volume so you can hear danger approaching.
• Bicycle lights are a ‘must have’ item for safe night riding, especially during the winter months when it gets dark earlier.
