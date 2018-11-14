HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- As temperatures tumble, it's time to make sure your car is ready for winter.
AAA is encouraging drivers to take some extra steps now to prevent problems later.
Last winter, AAA said it responded to more than 85,000 calls for help in the greater Hartford area, and almost half of those calls required tows.
The company recommends drivers find a mechanic to do a winter check-up.
"You want to make sure you check your fluids. Transmission fluid, engine oil, the most important one would be antifreeze. You tend to think of the coolant in the summertime more than anything but it's just as vital in the winter as it can cause engine damage if the coolant is low,” said Tino Velazquez, safety and performance coordinator of AAA Greater Hartford.
If you want to do your own car maintenance, AAA says you should check:
- the battery
- tire pressure
- headlights, tail lights, and brake lights
- windshield wiper blades
- heater
- defroster
AAA also recommends drivers have a winter emergency kit in your car, in case of a break down. That kit would include a scraper, small shovel, blanket, flashlight, water, snacks, and a phone charger.
