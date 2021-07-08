(WFSB) - With Tropical Storm Elsa headed our way, AAA is offering some helpful advice for drivers.
“Violent storms can pop up quickly, limiting visibility and creating conditions that could put everyone on the roads at risk. With forecasters warning of heavy rain over the next several hours, AAA is strongly urging motorists to stay at home until the threat has passed. Or, if you must be on the roads, adjust driving behaviors for the wet weather and avoid driving during downpours altogether," Amy Parmenter, spokesperson for AAA in Greater Hartford, says.
If you do have to go out, there are some things AAA would like you to take into consideration, including obeying the 'Slow Down Move Over' law.
The law requires that all motorists 'slow down and [if possible] move over one lane' whenever there is an emergency vehicle or first responder on the side of the road.
AAA is encouraging drivers to do this when they see any vehicle that's stranded off to the side of road during severe weather.
If you see standing water in the roadway, you are advised to turn around and not drive through it, because it could be deeper than what you had initially anticipated and your vehicle could end up getting stuck.
Even as little as six inches of water can cause you to lose control of your vehicle and potentially stall your engine.
Don't forget about turning on those headlights and windshield wipers.
If you're using your windshield wipers, the law states that you must have your headlights on.
Keep an eye out for those vehicles around you too. Vehicles, and even yours as well, could hydroplane due to the wet surface.
Just because your brakes work great in normal conditions doesn't mean they will react the same in severe weather.
Drivers are reminded to buckle up, slow down, and increase your spacing between other vehicles to ensure you and everyone around you stays safe.
