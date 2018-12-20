(WFSB) -More than one hundred million Americans will hit the road for the holiday season.
That means crowded highways and delays.
We’re still five days out, but if you’re traveling for Christmas, analysts say Thursday December 20th is actually the worst day to travel.
Those Channel 3 spoke with some folks stopping in Connecticut who said it wasn’t that bad, but expected it change.
“I’m traveling from Gloucester, MA to central NJ to visit my family. My sister and my nieces and grand nieces and nephews,” said Janet.
For Janet and millions of other drivers during the holidays, before you can open those presents, and sit down for Christmas dinner, you first have to get there.
“I try to pace my time for leaving, you just got to expect to hit traffic,” Janet said.
According to AAA, more Americans will travel by car this holiday season than ever before.
Just how many? We’re talking more than 102 million drivers are expected to load up the car and hit the roads.
“We live in Boston we’re going down to NY for two days, shopping, what you do in New York, Rockefeller Center,” said Torstn Gruenzig.
Torstn Gruenzig is taking his dad who’s visiting from Germany, down to the big apple.
“Just see where the traffic is and follow the different options, it’s okay,” said Gruenzig.
AAA says one option why so many are looking to drive this holiday season is that gas prices are now lower than they’ve been in a long time.
Analysts say be prepared and expect delays, especially in metropolitan areas like New York and Boston where you could see travel times at more than three times a normal trip.
“I left my house around 10 so I bypassed some of the usual bottlenecks and I’m hoping that it’s not bad when I get to the bridges. And I’m sure which bridge I’m going to get to, the George Washington or the Tappan Zee, but I expect to be slowed down there and slow the rest of the way to where I’m going. It’s just the way it is,” Janet said.
So, if you are hitting the roads? A few tips.
Avoid traveling during the peak commuting hours, meaning bright an early or late at night, or after the morning and evening commutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.