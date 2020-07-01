WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The upcoming holiday weekend is almost here and as many people are looking to get away for the Fourth of July, AAA says New Englanders will take 38 million road trips this summer.
AAA and state officials spoke about a variety of travel- and tourist-related topics during a news conference on Wednesday morning.
AAA released summer travel data for New England while Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz urged safe travel for the Fourth of July holiday.
Officials say road trips will account for 97 percent of summer travel and most people will take two road trips.
There are currently 16 states in red that are under a quarantine order due to COVID-19. Travelers coming to CT from those states must self-quarantine for two weeks. People traveling from CT, New York or New Jersey will have to do the same if they leave and reenter the states.
While hundreds are expected to hit the road for the holiday weekend, state parks, beaches and museums are open to the public. Hotels in CT are open to our of state and in-state visitors.
"This will be a different experience, but is a welcoming experience and welcoming the visitors coming and people are eager to travel now," said Randy Fiveash, Director for the Office of Tourism.
An update on the state's tourism was also given and included what the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is doing to keep people safe at state parks and beaches.
"The tourist industry had done a tremendous job in following all the safety protocols and all the governor's protocols, CDC, and welcoming visitors and doing a great job of sanitizing," Fiveash said.
While hundreds are expected to ravel, there are many planning just to stay home for the holiday.
"Even if they say it's okay, I'm preforming to be more cautious and go by how I feel, not what the government is telling me to do," said Kevin Murray of Massachusetts.
AAA says if people have travel plans in the states under a quarantine order and want their money back, it's up to the hotel and airline to refund. If people booked through AAA, they've worked with customers as it's a case by case basis.
