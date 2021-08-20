(WFSB) - With tropical storm Henri coming toward Connecticut, AAA released tips on how to prevent car damage during flood conditions.
The number one advice is to stay in and don't go out.
If you must go out, be careful around flood waters. It is unsafe and can damage your car.
Don't drive through flood waters, don't drive during flash flood conditions, and check to make sure your wipers, headlights, and tires are in good condition before the storm.
Amy Parmenter, a AAA spokesperson, said, "We’ve all seen video of people stuck in intersections or stuck climbing out onto the roof of their cars and I can tell you that none of those folks thought it would be unsafe to drive through what appeared to be standing water."
She said it can go from a relatively safe situation to a dangerous and potentially life threating situation very quickly.
If you do get in trouble, you can call AAA, but during an active storm it may take them some time to get to you.
"We are not going to allow our drivers to drive into a situation that could put them at serious risk," said Parmenter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.