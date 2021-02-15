(WFSB) – With a storm bringing ice to the state on Monday night through Tuesday morning, AAA is releasing some reminders to drivers.
AAA is recommending that the best line of defense when there is increased ice on the roadways is to stay home, but if that is not possible, people should have their cars winter ready.
"One of the big factors is the timing of the storm, and so right now, we are in a holiday where folks are working from home, students are schooling from home, hopefully those are good things that will contribute to fewer number of people on the roads," said Amy Parmenter, AAA spokesperson.
During the pandemic, a lot of people have been staying home and not driving their cars, which is why it is especially important to make sure your car is ready for winter events.
"One of the increases we have seen at AAA during COVID is the number of calls for dead batteries and that's because vehicles are sitting idle for longer periods of time and then you add the extreme cold, which puts a greater burden on the battery and the dead battery call volume goes through the roof. That's what we've seen and expect to see more of it," Parmenter said.
AAA recommends looking at your tires and batteries. They say during COVID, many people have been putting off basic car maintenance, which is resulting in more dead batteries and older tires.
If you must be on the roads, AAA recommends:
- Driving slower than usual
- Drive defensively
- Increase following distance
- Turn on headlights so you can see and be seen
- Never use cruise control when roads are wet
- If you do begin to skid or hydroplane, always look and steer in the direction you want the car to go
- Pack a inter emergency kit
- Make sure to have a full tan of gas and a fully charged phone
AAA will preform a free bumper to bumper check for anyone, not just AAA members, at the AAA Car Care in Southington and most AAA Approved Auto Repair Shops.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.