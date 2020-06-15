(WFSB) - The risk of drivers getting into a deadly car crash this summer is on the rise and teens play an important factor.
Fatal crashes were up more than 35 percent in Connecticut the first five months of 2020, even with stay at home orders resulting in fewer cars on the road.
“As the roads opened up, more people decided to speed and the faster you're going when you crash, the more likely that crash will be deadly,” said Amy Parmenter, AAA spokesperson.
AAA issued a warning as its “100 Deadliest Days” coincides with COVID-19 restrictions easing up.
“We believe that's a dangerous intersection,” Parmenter said.
During the 100 deadliest days, known as a period from Memorial Day to Labor Day, AAA said people are more likely to die in car crashes involving teen drivers.
It said there’s heightened danger this summer.
“They've been locked up, they haven't been able to see their friends, their summer activities have been canceled, now you have the easing of restrictions so you're going to have more teens behind the wheel, and the concern is that's going to increase risk for everyone,” Parmenter said.
Parmenter encouraged parents and guardians remind their teens of the graduated driver’s licensing law for 16- and 17-year-old drivers.
That means no driving between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. It also means no passengers for the first 6 months with a driver’s license, with some exceptions.
“They're inexperienced,” Parmenter said. “It's not that they're bad people, but they just have less experience and they're more likely to take risks as a result.”
AAA’s traffic safety culture index looks at people’s perception of other drivers and their own behaviors.
“It's a ‘do as I see, not as I do’ mentality,” Parmenter explained. “We have a lot of folks out there who know that distraction is dangerous, who know that speeding is dangerous, but then they admit to doing it anyway.”
She advised adults to speak with their teens about not speeding and eliminating distracted or impaired driving, teach by example, and conduct supervised practice.
“As you get back behind the wheel, take extra precautions,” she said.
Parmenter encouraged everyone take responsibility too and eliminate bad behaviors on the road.
AAA recommended that parents sign a “parent teen agreement” before allowing teens to hit the road.
A sample agreement is available here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.