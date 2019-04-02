(WFSB) - April is National Distracted Driving Month.
In order to raise awareness about the dangers of distracted driving, AAA said it launched a new campaign called "Don't Drive Intexticated."
New research from AAA found that 45 percent of people admitted to reading a text or email in the past month while driving. Another 35 percent admitted to typing one.
The auto club is hoping the new campaign will bring those numbers down.
On average, AAA said distracted driving kills nine people and injures more than 1,000 others every day in the U.S.
The campaign's theme centers on "don't drive intoxicated, don't drive in-text-icated."
AAA said it's designed to help people understand the consequences of using a cellphone while behind the wheel are the same as drinking and driving. Both can lead to crashes, injuries and death.
AAA is urging people to:
- Put the phone away to prevent temptation
- Plug their destinations into a navigation system ahead of time
- Pull over to call or text
- Ask passengers for help
AAA said it will also be hosting a number of events to bring awareness to the issue.
One of those events is happening on the steps of the state capitol in Hartford on Tuesday at 11 a.m.
