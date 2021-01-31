WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Plow companies say they've been prepping for Winter Storm Cooper since last week.
The Butler Company is prepared for a long day tomorrow.
"We have the man power and the equipment to handle, you know, whatever snow comes at us," Butler Company Operations Manager Andrew Reynolds tells us.
Reynolds says the company will be combing neighborhoods, towns, and cities, also highways.
Today, crews are focused on pre-treating.
"We'll have crews out pre-treating a lot of the hard surfaces and high-traffic areas, you know, depending on the beginning of the storm and the timing for the commute tomorrow morning, and then, you know, our primary goal is to just keep everything open, businesses open," continued Reynolds.
In the Hartford area, AAA says call volumes have significantly increased this past week, because of the extreme cold.
They're prepared for an even higher increase tomorrow.
"Mondays are typically the busiest day at AAA and, certainly, we expect tomorrow to be no different," AAA spokesperson Amy Parmenter stated.
Parmenter says everyone driving tomorrow needs to be cautious.
"So you really want to slow down, limit distractions, turn on your headlights so you can see and be seen, never use cruise control when the roads are wet or snow-covered," explained Parmenter.
She adds everyone should prepare an emergency kit, even if you're just going to the store, but she really recommends people stay off the roads altogether.
Same for Reynolds, because it'll make his crews' job easier.
"Nonstop tomorrow. Yeah, we are used to this. This is what we do," said Reynolds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.