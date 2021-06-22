(WFSB) -- Americans are ready to hit the road for the 4th of July.
According to AAA, more than 47 million Americans will travel for the holiday. That's up almost 40 percent from last year.
AAA said more than 90 percent of those traveling will be driving to their destinations.
“Travel is in full swing this summer, as Americans eagerly pursue travel opportunities they’ve deferred for the last year-and-a-half,” Dianne Bourgoin, spokesperson for AAA Travel, said in a press release. “We saw strong demand for travel around Memorial Day and the kick-off of summer, and all indications now point to a busy Independence Day to follow.”
They're also naming this year's top Independence Day travel destinations.
Topping the list is Orlando, Fl.
Top Independence Day Travel Destinations:
- Orlando, FL
- Anaheim, CA
- Denver, CO
- Las Vegas, NV
- Seattle, WA
- Chicago, IL
- New York, NY
- Atlanta, GA
- Boston, MA
- Kahului, Maui, HI
